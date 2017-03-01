Absentee voting now under way - 6:45 am updated:

Photo courtesy of the Union County Voter Registrar's Office This is a ballot for the Town of Lockhart Municipal Election which will be held Tuesday, March 7. Residents of the town who will not be able to vote that day may still cast their ballots by voting absentee on Monday. Absentee voting for the Lockhart municipal election is being held at the Union County Voter Registrar's Office.

