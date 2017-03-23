a Operation Spring Cleana nets 15 -

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: The Union Daily Times

Fifteen people are facing a variety of drug and other charges after being arrested Tuesday by the Union County Sheriff's Office as part of "Operation Spring Clean." In a statement released this morning, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that his office had initiated Operation Spring Clean to take more drug dealers off the streets of Union County.

