a Mommy & Me Tea Partya at the UCAC -

a Mommy & Me Tea Partya at the UCAC -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Union Daily Times

It's spring and that's means its time for tea, for the annual "Mommy & Me Tea Party" at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery. In a statement released earlier this month about upcoming events at the UCAC's Art Gallery, UCAC Director Amber Ivey said that this year's Mommy and Me Tea Party will be held Saturday, May 6 from 3-5 p.m. Ivey described the event as "an afternoon of tea, cookies, and creativity" during which mothers and daughters will spend the afternoon together creating their own works of art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14) Sep '16 sfg 11
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Jul '16 Pikachu 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) Apr '16 SheCoop 48
News Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fed Up 2
News Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 1
South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16) Feb '16 Pay Scale 1
News Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Union Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union Forum Now

Union Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Union, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,965,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC