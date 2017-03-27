a Mommy & Me Tea Partya at the UCAC

It's spring and that's means its time for tea, for the annual "Mommy & Me Tea Party" at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery. In a statement released earlier this month about upcoming events at the UCAC's Art Gallery, UCAC Director Amber Ivey said that this year's Mommy and Me Tea Party will be held Saturday, May 6 from 3-5 p.m. Ivey described the event as "an afternoon of tea, cookies, and creativity" during which mothers and daughters will spend the afternoon together creating their own works of art.

