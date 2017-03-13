13 to compete for Miss USC Union -
On March 4, 2017 the University of South Carolina Union will host the Miss USC Union Pageant in the auditorium at 7 p.m. The pageant is a community service project and also provides scholarships for the queen, as well as first and second runner-ups. Proceeds from this pageant will benefit the local Alzheimer's Association.
