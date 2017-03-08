$129 million and 130 new jobs -
In a statement released Tuesday, the SC Department of Commerce announced that Gestamp, which it describes as "an international manufacturer of metal automotive components, is expanding its existing facility in Union County in an effort to meet increased demand from local automotive original equipment manufacturers. The project is expected to bring $129 million in new capital investment and lead to the creation of 130 jobs."
