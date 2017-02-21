Woodmen donate American flag - 6:30 am updated:
The Union Times This 8x12 American flag was donated by the Woodmen of the World Woodmen Chapter #323 to the Union Public Safety Department in honor of President's Day and in recognition of the efforts of public safety officers and first responders to serve and protect the community. The flag will be flown from atop the department's ladder truck.
