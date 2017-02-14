Two debutantes presented

The Rose Hill Candlelight Society of Union held its annual ball on January 14 at the Spartanburg Marriott at Renaissance Park, Spartanburg. Members and guests were greeted by Mr. and Mrs. Philip David Maness, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Irvin Kelly, Mr. and Mrs. David Kevin Morrow, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Dean Hayes, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Eugene Fisher.

