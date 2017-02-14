Ten arrested on drug charges -

Ten arrested on drug charges

Saturday Feb 11

Drugs are a major problem in Union County and they proved to be a major problem for a number of people who were arrested recently on a variety of drug and drug-related charges. Two men ended up in jail after allegedly after allegedly selling marijuana to an undercover officer and a confidential source and then being found with marijuana and imitation meth after attempting to flee the scene.

