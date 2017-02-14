Ten arrested on drug charges -
Drugs are a major problem in Union County and they proved to be a major problem for a number of people who were arrested recently on a variety of drug and drug-related charges. Two men ended up in jail after allegedly after allegedly selling marijuana to an undercover officer and a confidential source and then being found with marijuana and imitation meth after attempting to flee the scene.
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sfg
|11
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|Apr '16
|SheCoop
|48
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
