Smoke detectors save three lives

The Union Times This broken out window and the adjacent heat and smoke damage to the siding are one of the few visible exterior signs of the $25,000 worth of damage done to the interior of this house at 114 Faith Lane in Union. The fire broke out Sunday morning and was extinguished by firefighters with the Union Public Safety Department who spent over an hour at the scene putting out the blaze.

