Six arrested on drug charges -
Six people were arrested on drug-related charges involving meth, marijuana, prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia as well as other charges in Union County during the past week. - A Union man ended up in jail charged with allegedly using beer to vandalize a car and stealing its gas cap and allegedly being found with marijuana in his possession following a chase on foot that ended with officers conducting a search for his shoes that also turned up his hat as well as a pack of cigarettes with single rolled up cigarette in it.
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sfg
|11
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|Apr '16
|SheCoop
|48
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
