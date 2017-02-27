Shan's Take: Georgia Full Gas Sprint Enduro
Ryan Sipes and Steward Baylor Jr. are developing quite a rivalry in the Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series, with each rider now sitting on two wins out of the first two rounds. This weekend in Georgia, Baylor kept his mistakes to a minimum to take the win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dirt Rider Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sfg
|11
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|Apr '16
|SheCoop
|48
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC