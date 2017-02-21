SCWorks paints the town red

The Union Times Melissa Youngblood of the Go Red for Women Passion Committee presents Union County Workforce Development Director Katherine Pendergrass with a gift basket for the SCWorks Union office from the American Heart Association. The SCWorks Union office received the award for its efforts in support of the "Paint The Town Red" project sponsored by the Go Red for Women Passion Committee and the American Heart Association.

