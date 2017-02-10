Rotary Club hears about Uniona s history

Photo courtesy of the Union Rotary Club At last week's Union Rotary Club meeting at Covenant Baptist Church, Rotarian Neil Howell educated the club on a bit of Union history and how some of the club members are related to parts of that history. The Union Lions Club will sponsor a Community Meal on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lions building which is located on Main Street across the street from Graham Cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.