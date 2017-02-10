Rotary Club hears about Uniona s history -
Photo courtesy of the Union Rotary Club At last week's Union Rotary Club meeting at Covenant Baptist Church, Rotarian Neil Howell educated the club on a bit of Union history and how some of the club members are related to parts of that history. The Union Lions Club will sponsor a Community Meal on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lions building which is located on Main Street across the street from Graham Cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sfg
|11
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|Apr '16
|SheCoop
|48
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC