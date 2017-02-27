Photographers honored at reception -
The Union Times Bennie Giles , Ex-Oficio President of the Union County Arts Council, UCAC Treasurer Doris Russell, UCAC Treasurers, and UCAC member Helen Diamaduros share a laugh during Thursday's reception for local photographers showcased in UCAC 2017 Photography Exhibition. The reception, which was held Thursday evening at the UCAC Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union, was held in honor of the six local photographers whose work is currently on display at the gallery.
