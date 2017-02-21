New, returning authors at Lit Fest -
Photo courtesy of USC Union Playwright Lee Lawing will be among the new and returning authors taking part in the Upcountry Literary Festival hosted by USC Union March 24-25. Lawing and author and storyteller Tally Johnson will each receive the Upcountry Literary Festival Appreciation Award.
