MSJ Advisory Committee appointed -
The new Main Street Junction Advisory Committee appointed Tuesday will provide the Office of the Mayor of the City of Union will advice and information on Main Street Junction. During its February meeting Tuesday evening, Union City Council voted unanimously to authorize Mayor Harold Thompson to appoint an Advisory Committee for Main Street Junction.
