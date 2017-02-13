Housing exchange proposed -
The Union Times These new apartments being built on the old Union Mill property figure into a proposal that's part of a strategic plan presented by Union City Council Woman Vicki Morgan at Tuesday's Union City Council meeting. Morgan proposed that the city look into the possibility of arranging to have the residents of the Fairforest Apartments on Main Street be allowed to move into the new apartments currently under construction.
