Guilty pleas heard in General Sessions Court

The following persons pleaded guilty this week before Judge Lee S. Alford of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse. - Earl Marceano Bethel, 2787 Dawson Drive, #12, Chester, to driving under suspension third offense, time served with 27 days credit for time already served, and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to resisting arrest, time served with 27 days credit for time already served, and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.
