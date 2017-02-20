Greater than human understanding

The Union Times The spoken word and the written word are how human beings communicate, how we express ourselves, and, in the case of the written word, how we preserve our insights, ideas, views, and histories for posterity. We have also developed technology that enables us to record and preserve for posterity the spoken word and we have also developed technology that enables us to preserve the sights of the world around us and the images that have their origins in our imagination.

