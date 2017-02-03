Four named to CSU Deana s List -
Two Union residents are among the four students from the Union County area to make the Dean's List at Charleston Southern University for the fall 2016 semester. Students at Charleston Southern are named to the Dean's List if they have earned a 3.5 GPA or better and 12 or more credits for the semester.
