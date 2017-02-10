Coffee shop a hit with customers - 7:15 am updated:
The Union Times Erica Smith and Troy Cook are among the customers who since Thursday have enjoyed the coffee, espresso, iced coffee, and frappes prepared by Philip Bell at Elle Bell Cafe Coffee & Gift Shop on Main Street in downtown Union. Smith and Cook were among the customers to patronize the shop on Friday.
