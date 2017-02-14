Catalano addresses Civitan Club -
Photo courtesy of the Union Civitan Club Mrs. Barbara Rippy recently welcomed Dr. John Catalano, Acting Dean of USC Union, to the Union Civitan Club, and presented him with a framed picture of the USC Union Campus. Dr. Catalano recently spoke to club members about improvements to the USC Union campus, new academic and athletic programs, student housing and increased enrollment.
