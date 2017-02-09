Beacham helps HUD homeless count -

Anthony Beacham, of Union, SC, is among nearly 50 Coastal Carolina University students who volunteered to help count the local homeless population for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Monday, Jan. 30. The Point-In-Time count helps to identify needs and allocate federal resources. The students, mostly from CCU's social inequality and race and ethnicity classes, visited 12 different shelters and places where the homeless gather, according to Stephanie Southworth, Ph.D., sociology lecturer.

