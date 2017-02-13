a Very talented photographersa

The Union Times "Where I Belong" by Scott Sherbert is one of the many works by local photographers currently on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union. Sherbert is one of six local photographers whose work will be on display at the gallery through Tuesday, Feb. 28. A closing reception honoring the photographers and their work will be held at the Art Gallery this Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

