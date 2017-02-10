a The best coffee in Uniona

The Elle Bell Cafe Coffee & Gift Shop opened for business on Main Street in downtown Union this morning and got a big thumbs up from its first customer. "It's the best coffee in Union," Deitrich Lott said as she got two Caramel Macchiatos at the shop shortly after it opened it at 8:30 a.m. Lott's Caramel Macchiatos were prepared for her by Philip Bell whose wife Danielle is the founder, owner, and operator of Elle Bell Cafe, an online virtual coffee shop and gift store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.