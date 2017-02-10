a Mellow Nighta to perform Friday

Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council Jordan and Jakob Lawson are "Mellow Night," an Indie Pop/Rock band that will perform Friday at 7 p.m. at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery. UNION - The Union Council Arts Council Art Gallery always has plenty to please the eye, but on Friday there will also be plenty to please the ear as the gallery will host a concert by "Mellow Night."

