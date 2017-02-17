a Hookera wins NSD championship -
Photo courtesy of Tracy Rash The National Sporting Dog SC State Hunt Champion is "Hooker" owned by Jonathan Mitchell from North Carolina. Hooker was the overall winner in the National Sporting Dog Squirrel Hunt Championship competition held in Union County this past Saturday.
