200 signed up for Dixie Girls - 6:45 am updated:

The Union Times Janet Dos Santos speaks with Union County Dixie Girls Secretary Kristy Garner as she prepares to sign her daughter, Makayla, up for Dixie Girls for the 2017 season at the Union County Recreation Department Saturday afternoon. Sign-up for Dixie Girls will continue through Tuesday, Feb. 28, but parents wanting to sign their daughters up to play must do so at the State Farm office at 408 N. Duncan Bypass, Suite C, Union, next to Little Caesar's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.