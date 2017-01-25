Union in good financial shape -
It's practice of obtaining loans at the best interest rates possible together with successfully seeking out and obtaining grants enabled the City of Union to address its capital and other needs in fiscal 2015-2016 without raising taxes or most fees and end the year in good financial shape. During its January meeting Tuesday evening, Union City Council received the annual audit of the finances of the City of Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
