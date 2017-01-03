Tyler pleads guilty to murder - 12:05 pm updated:
The Union Times Ashley Tyler waits to plead guilty to murder and escape during a hearing this morning in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse. Tyler pleaded guilty to the 2015 shooting death of his stepmother and to escaping from the Union County Jail in 2016.
