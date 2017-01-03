Teacher in nude photo case drops lawsuit against district
Teacher who was forced to resign after a student circulated nude photos from her phone drops lawsuit against the school district Student at Union County Career and Technology Center in South Carolina stole her phone - which did not have a passcode - while she was patrolling the halls Arthur was blamed for failing to supervise students and making the nude pictures available to them, and was given choice to either resign or be fired Arthur resigned and filed a lawsuit against the school district and superintendent, saying she wanted her dignity back - but the case was dropped A teacher who resigned after a student spread nude pictures of her has dropped a lawsuit against her former employer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sfg
|11
|Pokemon Go
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|Apr '16
|SheCoop
|48
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC