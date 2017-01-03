Teacher in nude photo case drops lawsuit against district

Teacher who was forced to resign after a student circulated nude photos from her phone drops lawsuit against the school district Student at Union County Career and Technology Center in South Carolina stole her phone - which did not have a passcode - while she was patrolling the halls Arthur was blamed for failing to supervise students and making the nude pictures available to them, and was given choice to either resign or be fired Arthur resigned and filed a lawsuit against the school district and superintendent, saying she wanted her dignity back - but the case was dropped A teacher who resigned after a student spread nude pictures of her has dropped a lawsuit against her former employer.

