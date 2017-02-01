Students make anti-drug posters -

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The Union Daily Times

The Union Times The students of Mrs. Hughes' 5th grade class at Foster Park Elementary School study art in Amy Truitt's Art Class each Thursday. They and the students in the other 5th grade classes at FPES who also study art with Mrs. Truitt, have recently made anti-drug posters which are now on display at the SCWorks office on Main Street in downtown Union.

