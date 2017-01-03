Snow falling on Union County -

Snow falling on Union County -

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: The Union Daily Times

The Union Times Snow began falling on Union County this morning and began covering the streets, sidewalks and buildings at the intersection of Main and Herndon streets in downtown Union. The winter storm system is projected to continue bringing snow to Union County for much of the rest of this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14) Sep '16 sfg 11
Pokemon Go Jul '16 Pikachu 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) Apr '16 SheCoop 48
News Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fed Up 2
News Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 1
South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16) Feb '16 Pay Scale 1
News Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Union Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union Forum Now

Union Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Union, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,123 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,376

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC