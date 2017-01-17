Museum reducing operating hours -
"In working with reduced funding at the Union County Museum it has become necessary to be closed for an additional day each week and shorten the hours for Thursday and Friday," Hart said. "The museum will be closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
