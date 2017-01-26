Man charged with armed robbery - 4:00 am updated:

One man has been arrested and another is being sought in connection with an armed robbery that occurred shortly after the beginning of the New Year. The warrant for Spears' arrest states that he robbed a man of $200 in an incident that occurred on Columbus Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Public Safety Department has not released any further information about the incident because it is still under investigation and the second suspect is still being sought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.