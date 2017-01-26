Lining up your thinking with Goda s - 6:15 am updated:

The Union Times Well does it? Does your thinking line up with God's? Does it line up with His thinking on the issues of right and wrong, sinfulness and righteousness? Does it line up with His thinking when is comes to eternal salvation and how humans can attain it? So how do you align your thinking with God's? A first step is studying His word, The Bible, as it is the only document in history to have been actually written under the divine inspiration of God and for the purpose of guiding human beings in life and preparing them for eternity.

