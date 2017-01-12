Let Jesus deal with the Devil -
The Union Times While he may have been beaten is his own court by Daniel Webster for the soul of Jabez Stone, Satan is really afraid of only one person and that person is Jesus Christ. Generally speaking, human beings are no match for the wiles, cunning, trickery, and temptations the Devil can bring to bear against them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sfg
|11
|Pokemon Go
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|Apr '16
|SheCoop
|48
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC