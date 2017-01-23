Kelly addresses Union Rotary Club - 6:00 am updated:
Photo courtesy of Union Rotary Club The Union Rotary Club had the honor of having Ola Jean Kelly, Executive Director of Union County Historical Society, as our speaker. The museum is located on the first floor of the restored Flynn Office Building on Main Street in Union and is filled with rich history of Union County.
