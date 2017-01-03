Institute classes postponed -
The start of the winter semester of the Believers Institute for Biblical Studies has been postponed due to concerns about the danger posed by road conditions resulting from this weekend's winter storm system. In a statement released this afternoon, Institute President Dr. Robert Jarvis said that he was cancelling the first day of classes.
