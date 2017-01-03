Institute classes postponed -

Institute classes postponed -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Union Daily Times

The start of the winter semester of the Believers Institute for Biblical Studies has been postponed due to concerns about the danger posed by road conditions resulting from this weekend's winter storm system. In a statement released this afternoon, Institute President Dr. Robert Jarvis said that he was cancelling the first day of classes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14) Sep '16 sfg 11
Pokemon Go Jul '16 Pikachu 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) Apr '16 SheCoop 48
News Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fed Up 2
News Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 1
South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16) Feb '16 Pay Scale 1
News Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Union Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union Forum Now

Union Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Union, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,483 • Total comments across all topics: 277,803,184

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC