Guilty pleas heard in General Session...

Guilty pleas heard in General Sessions Court -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: The Union Daily Times

The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge Robert Hood of Columbia in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse this week. - Shannon Nicole Sanders, 250A Haywood Street, Buffalo, to petit larceny , six months with credit for 23 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14) Sep '16 sfg 11
Pokemon Go Jul '16 Pikachu 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) Apr '16 SheCoop 48
News Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fed Up 2
News Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 1
South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16) Feb '16 Pay Scale 1
News Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Union Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union Forum Now

Union Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Union, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,173 • Total comments across all topics: 278,049,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC