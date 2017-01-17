Fewer days and fewer hours -
The Union Times In its role as the caretaker and preserver of much of Union County's history, the Union County Historical Museum is a significant stop on the Union County Historical Trail. Unfortunately, the hours it will be open for the residents of and visitors to Union County are being reduced due to cuts in its funding.
Read more at The Union Daily Times.
