Everybody can play baseball

Image courtesy of the Miracle League of Union County The Miracle League of Union County is looking for players and buddies for its upcoming baseball season which will begin the second week of April. Registration is now under way and will continue through March 11. Registration forms can be picked up at the Miracle League office at 115 Thomas St., Union, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

