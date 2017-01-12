Dollar General donates toys -
A donation of toys from Dollar General will be distributed by the United Way of the Piedmont through several outlets in Union County. United Way of the Piedmont Union County Relationship Manager Nikki Cavender reported that a generous donation of toys was given to the organization by Dollar General Distribution Center to be distributed as needed in Union County.
