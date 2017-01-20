Computer skills program starts Jan. 30

An upcoming class will offer members of the community an opportunity to gain beginning technological skills required in the workplace. Union County Adult Education will offer a six-week course on basic computer skills beginning Jan. 30. The classes - which will be taught by Rhonda Thomas - will meet from 1-3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday afternoons at the Spartanburg Community College campus at 1401 Furman Fendley Hwy., Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.