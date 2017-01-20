Computer skills program starts Jan. 30 -

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: The Union Daily Times

An upcoming class will offer members of the community an opportunity to gain beginning technological skills required in the workplace. Union County Adult Education will offer a six-week course on basic computer skills beginning Jan. 30. The classes - which will be taught by Rhonda Thomas - will meet from 1-3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday afternoons at the Spartanburg Community College campus at 1401 Furman Fendley Hwy., Union.

