Are you rising or are you falling? -

Are you rising or are you falling? -

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Union Daily Times

The Union Times Do you want to be average? Do you want to be above average? Do you want to be below average? Do you want to be on top or at the bottom? More importantly, are you rising or are you falling? Those are the questions we should all be asking ourselves when we consider whether or not we are average. Average is equally as close to the bottom as it is to the top, but average can be a starting point or a stop on our rise to the top or our fall to the bottom, a moment to decide whether we will remain on our current path or turn around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14) Sep '16 sfg 11
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Jul '16 Pikachu 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) Apr '16 SheCoop 48
News Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fed Up 2
News Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 1
South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16) Feb '16 Pay Scale 1
News Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Union Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union Forum Now

Union Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Union, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,331,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC