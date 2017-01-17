a Paint the town reda in February

Courtesy photo Mayor Harold Thompson signed a proclamation recognizing Feb. 3, 2017, as National Wear Red Day in the City of Union and urges all citizens to show their support for women and fight against heart disease by commemorating that day by wearing the color red. Pictured with Thompson is Melissa Youngblood, Media Information Technology Director for The Union Connection Cable Channel 192., who has survived two heart attacks within the past two years.

