a Gifts of Lovea this Saturday

The Union Times Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will hold "Gifts of Love" this Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 pm. There will be gently used men's, women's, and children's clothes, household items, and much more available for free for those in need.
