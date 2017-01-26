a Baby Ita s Cold Outside Winter Balla -
Image courtesy of the Union County Chamber of Commerce The "Baby It's Cold Outside Winter Ball" hosted by the Union County Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Program will be held 6 p.m. Saturday at Main Street Junction on Main Street in downtown Union. The event is for juniors and seniors at Union County High School.
