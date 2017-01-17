a A New England Romancea Jan. 26 - 7:00 am updated:
Photo courtesy of USC Union Randy Ivey, Senior Instructor of English at USC Union and a published author, will hold a reading and a signing of his new book, "A New England Romance and Other Southern Stories" in the student lounge of the USC Union Bookstore on Thursday, Jan. 26 from noon-1 p.m. Admission is free and copies of the book and "Where The Streets Are Paved With Gold" a novel by Ivey, will be available on-site. UNION - A New England Romance and Other Southern Stories could almost be called a "best of"collection because the title novella goes all the way back to 1985, when I was a student in William Price Fox's creative class at the University of South Carolina.
