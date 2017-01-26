49 named to USC Union Deana s List - 6:00 am updated:
The University of South Carolina Union has named 49 students to the Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be full-time with a semester grade point average of 3.5. The Union Times USC Union has announced its Dean's List for the 2016 Fall Semester.
Read more at The Union Daily Times.
